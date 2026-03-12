U.S. Marine with 12th LCT Meritoriously Promotes to Corporal in Republic of Korea

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U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Christophe Hudson, the company commander of Charlie Company, 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, right, gives remarks about Cpl. Ivan House, a rifleman with 12th LCT, during a meritorious promotion ceremony at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. The promotion ceremony marked House’s entrance into the Noncommissioned Officer ranks of the Marine Corps, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities. House was selected by the 3d Marine Division meritorious board for his leadership ability, initiative, and technical proficiency. House is a native of North Carolina and Hudson is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)