U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ivan House, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, is pinned to the rank of corporal during a meritorious promotion ceremony at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. The promotion ceremony marked House’s entrance into the Noncommissioned Officer ranks of the Marine Corps, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities. House was selected by the 3d Marine Division meritorious board for his leadership ability, initiative, and technical proficiency. House is a native of North Carolina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.15.2026 01:17
|Photo ID:
|9567126
|VIRIN:
|260302-M-AO948-1025
|Resolution:
|3893x2190
|Size:
|2.06 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine with 12th LCT Meritoriously Promotes to Corporal in Republic of Korea [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Rodney Frye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.