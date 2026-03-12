U.S. Marine with 12th LCT Meritoriously Promotes to Corporal in Republic of Korea

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ivan House, a rifleman with 12th Littoral Combat Team, 12th Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, left, is pinned to the rank of corporal by Lt. Col. Jacob Godby, the commanding officer of 12th Littoral Combat Team, and Sgt. Maj. Andrew Kissick, the command senior enlisted leader of 12th Littoral Combat Team, during a meritorious promotion ceremony at Rodriguez Live-Fire Complex, Republic of Korea, March 2, 2026. The promotion ceremony marked House’s entrance into the Noncommissioned Officer ranks of the Marine Corps, signifying the taking of greater responsibilities. House was selected by the 3d Marine Division meritorious board for his leadership ability, initiative, and technical proficiency. House is a native of North Carolina, Godby is a native of Virginia, and Kissick is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Rodney Frye)