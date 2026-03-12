DoW identifies Air Force casualties

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An undated photo of Maj. John A. Klinner, 33, of Auburn, Ala., assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Klinner was one of six Airmen who died March 12, 2026, when a KC-135 aircraft crashed in western Iraq while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (Courtesy photo)