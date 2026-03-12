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    DoW identifies Air Force casualties [Image 3 of 3]

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    DoW identifies Air Force casualties

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    03.14.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    An undated photo of Capt. Ariana G. Savino, 31, of Covington, Wash., assigned to the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Fla. Savino was one of six Airmen who died March 12, 2026, when a KC-135 aircraft crashed in western Iraq while supporting Operation Epic Fury. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2026
    Date Posted: 03.14.2026 22:18
    Photo ID: 9567009
    VIRIN: 260315-F-AF000-9713
    Resolution: 962x1280
    Size: 345.03 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 3

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