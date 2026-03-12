Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technicians with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ONE (EODMU-1), read an EOD publication during a drill at a training location in San Diego, March 13, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:19
|Photo ID:
|9565921
|VIRIN:
|260313-N-VX022-1031
|Resolution:
|8448x6336
|Size:
|12.18 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.