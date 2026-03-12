EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe

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An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ONE (EODMU-1), reads an EOD publication during a drill at a training location in San Diego, March 13, 2026. EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)