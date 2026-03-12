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    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe [Image 1 of 6]

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    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe

    UNITED STATES

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class August Clawson      

    Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group One

    An Explosive Ordnance Disposal Technician with Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit ONE (EODMU-1), shines a light on ordnance during a drill at a training location in San Diego, March 13, 2026 EODMU-1, a subordinate command of Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group ONE (EODGRU-1), operates as part of the Navy Expeditionary Combat Force, providing skilled, capable, and deployable maritime EOD and Navy Diver forces around the globe to support a range of operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class August Clawson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:19
    Photo ID: 9565912
    VIRIN: 260313-N-VX022-1021
    Resolution: 5182x7255
    Size: 5.12 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 August Clawson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe
    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe
    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe
    EOD Technicians Render a Weapons Cache Safe

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    EODMU-1
    EODGRU-1
    Navy
    EOD
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