SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs

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A classroom inside the Child Development Center is pictured at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The Child and Youth Programs Flight assigned to the 50th Force Support Squadron provides quality childcare and early education programs that support military families and enhance mission readiness for Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)