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    SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 1 of 3]

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    SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    A classroom inside the Child Development Center is pictured at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The Child and Youth Programs Flight assigned to the 50th Force Support Squadron provides quality childcare and early education programs that support military families and enhance mission readiness for Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9565913
    VIRIN: 260312-X-DA809-1001
    Resolution: 6732x4488
    Size: 7.83 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    SBD41 SPACEBASEDELTA41 SSFB SchrieverSFB

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