A classroom inside the Child Development Center is pictured at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The Child and Youth Programs Flight assigned to the 50th Force Support Squadron provides quality childcare and early education programs that support military families and enhance mission readiness for Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9565913
|VIRIN:
|260312-X-DA809-1001
|Resolution:
|6732x4488
|Size:
|7.83 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.