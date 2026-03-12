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    SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 2 of 3]

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    SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs

    UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Dalton Prejeant 

    Space Base Delta 41

    A children’s art project created through the Child and Youth Programs is displayed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The program offers developmental activities designed to foster creativity, learning and growth for military-connected children while supporting the readiness of Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 15:11
    Photo ID: 9565915
    VIRIN: 260312-X-DA809-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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