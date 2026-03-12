SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs

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A children’s art project created through the Child and Youth Programs is displayed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The program offers developmental activities designed to foster creativity, learning and growth for military-connected children while supporting the readiness of Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)