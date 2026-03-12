A children’s art project created through the Child and Youth Programs is displayed at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The program offers developmental activities designed to foster creativity, learning and growth for military-connected children while supporting the readiness of Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9565915
|VIRIN:
|260312-X-DA809-1003
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.