The entrance area of the Child Development Center is shown at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The center, operated by the 50th Force Support Squadron, provides childcare and developmental programs that strengthen family readiness and support the mission of the United States Space Force Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:11
|Photo ID:
|9565917
|VIRIN:
|260312-X-DA809-1005
|Resolution:
|8222x5481
|Size:
|7.61 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs [Image 3 of 3], by Dalton Prejeant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.