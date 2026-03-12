SBD 41 Child and Youth Programs

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The entrance area of the Child Development Center is shown at Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Mar. 12, 2026. The center, operated by the 50th Force Support Squadron, provides childcare and developmental programs that strengthen family readiness and support the mission of the United States Space Force Guardians and Airmen. (U.S. Space Force photo by Dalton Prejeant)