Cyber National Mission Force conducts change of command

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260313-N-RG482-1001 (March 13, 2026) U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna Mahlock, outgoing commander of the Cyber National Mission Force, delivers remarks during the CNMF change of command ceremony in the Kent Conference Center at U.S. Cyber Command, March 13, 2026. The CNMF plans, directs, synchronizes, and, as directed, executes cyberspace operations to counter malicious cyberspace actors in the cyberspace domain. (U.S. Cyber Command photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Kyle Steckler)