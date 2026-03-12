260313-A-Q1826-1002 (March 13, 2026) U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox, incoming commander of the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), delivers remarks during the CNMF change of command ceremony in the Kent Conference Center at U.S. Cyber Command, March 13, 2026. The CNMF plans, directs, synchronizes, and, as directed, executes cyberspace operations to counter malicious cyberspace actors in the cyberspace domain. (U.S. Cyber Command photo by Skyler Wilson)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 15:14
|Photo ID:
|9565899
|VIRIN:
|260313-A-Q1826-1002
|Resolution:
|7518x5012
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT MEADE, MARYLAND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyber National Mission Force conducts change of command [Image 3 of 3], by Skyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber National Mission Force conducts change of command
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