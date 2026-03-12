Cyber National Mission Force conducts change of command

Photo By Skyler Wilson | 260313-A-Q1826-1001 (March 13, 2026) The incoming commander of the Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF), U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Lennox, left, receives the CNMF guidon from U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander, U.S. Cyber Command, during the CNMF change of command ceremony in the Kent Conference Center at U.S. Cyber Command, March 13, 2026. The CNMF plans, directs, synchronizes, and, as directed, executes cyberspace operations to counter malicious cyberspace actors in the cyberspace domain. (U.S. Cyber Command photo by Skyler Wilson) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Skyler Wilson | 260313-A-Q1826-1001 (March 13, 2026) The incoming commander of the Cyber National...... read more read more

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD. – The Cyber National Mission Force welcomed its new commander during a change of command ceremony March 13, 2026, at U.S. Cyber Command Headquarters, as U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Lorna M. Mahlock relinquished command to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Matthew J. Lenox.

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. William J. Hartman, acting commander of U.S. Cyber Command, presided over the ceremony, including the symbolic passing of the guidon from the outgoing to the incoming commander.

A change of command is a military tradition representing the formal transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another. The passing of the guidon signifies continuity of leadership and the unit's unbroken chain of command.

Since taking command in January 2024, Mahlock led CNMF through a period of intensified cyber operations against sophisticated adversaries while advancing the command's operational capabilities to meet evolving threats in the cyber domain.

"I am eternally grateful to have had the opportunity to serve with this team doing the extraordinary and the unimaginable," said Mahlock. "Brig. Gen. Lennox is the right person to command the CNMF an organization which thrives in complexity. I have full confidence they will always be ready to Defend the Nation in cyberspace.”

Addressing the command for the first time as its commander, Lenox said, "I am honored to assume command of the Cyber National Mission Force. This is a premier organization that I’ve watched develop over the years and I’m excited to return and take command of a unit that Maj. Gen. Mahlock has driven above and beyond to innovate, advance, and prepare to defend the nation in the cyber domain.

Lt. Gen. Hartman praised Mahlock's leadership and welcomed Lenox to the command.

Lenox now commands a 2,000-strong joint force of military, civilian, and contractor personnel operating across 39 specialized cyber teams in six task forces. CNMF conducts full-spectrum cyberspace operations to deter and disrupt adversary cyber activities and malign influence operations threatening U.S. national interests.

Lenox comes to CNMF from Army Cyber Command. Prior to his current assignment, he served as deputy commanding general of Joint Force Headquarters-Cyber (Army). Commissioning in 1997, he has served in positions from platoon leader to brigade commander during his career. He has supported peacekeeping operations in Kosovo and participated in combat operations in Iraq. Lenox holds a bachelor’s degree in electronic engineering technology from Texas A&M University and a master’s degree in information security policy and management from Carnegie Mellon University, as well a master’s degree in strategic studies from the Army War College.

Mahlock’s previous assignments included several deployments supporting Operations Southern Watch and Iraqi Freedom. She has commanded at the numerous levels and also served as G3 Land Operation Lead and Division Executive Officer for Headquarters European Command, Marine Corps Office of Legislative Affairs, USMC Deputy Director for Operations, Plans Policy and Operations (PP&O), Chief Information Officer and C4 Headquarters U.S. Marine Corps. Her most recent assignment was Deputy Director for Combat Support at the Cybersecurity Directorate, National Security Agency. Mahlock enlisted in the Marine Corps. She was selected for the Marine Corps Enlisted Commissioning Education Program and was commissioned after graduating from Marquette University.

Mahlock will assume the U.S. Cyber Command deputy commander role.