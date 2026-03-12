Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

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U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Tyler Robinson, a network administrator with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fires an M240B machine gun during a machine gun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2026. The live-fire training was conducted with M240B machine guns to enhance weapons proficiency and combat readiness. Robinson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)