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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 8 of 11]

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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fire an M240B machine gun mounted on a Humvee during a machine gun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2026. The live-fire training was conducted with M240B machine guns to enhance weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9565384
    VIRIN: 260312-M-BU905-1461
    Resolution: 3888x2592
    Size: 1.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 3

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    This work, Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

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    TAGS

    Warfighting, Readiness, USMCNews, Weapons, 2nd CRR, Ammunition

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