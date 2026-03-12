U.S. Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, fire an M240B machine gun mounted on a Humvee during a machine gun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2026. The live-fire training was conducted with M240B machine guns to enhance weapons proficiency and combat readiness. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9565384
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-BU905-1461
|Resolution:
|3888x2592
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|3
This work, Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.