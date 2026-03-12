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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 7 of 11]

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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Athena Yates, left, a motor vehicle operator with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, points to a target down sight while teaching Cpl. Tyler Robinson, a network administrator, both with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a machine gun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2026. The live-fire training was conducted with M240B machine guns to enhance weapons proficiency and combat readiness. Yates is a native of Texas. Robinson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 11:56
    Photo ID: 9565382
    VIRIN: 260312-M-BU905-1408
    Resolution: 3743x2495
    Size: 1.16 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range
    Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range

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    Warfighting, Readiness, USMCNews, Weapons, 2nd CRR, Ammunition

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