U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Athena Yates, left, a motor vehicle operator with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, points to a target down sight while teaching Cpl. Tyler Robinson, a network administrator, both with 2nd Maintenance Battalion, 2nd Combat Readiness Regiment, 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a machine gun range at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 12, 2026. The live-fire training was conducted with M240B machine guns to enhance weapons proficiency and combat readiness. Yates is a native of Texas. Robinson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabelle Veillette)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 11:56
|Photo ID:
|9565382
|VIRIN:
|260312-M-BU905-1408
|Resolution:
|3743x2495
|Size:
|1.16 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Marines with 2nd Maintenance Battalion Conduct Live-Fire Machine Gun Range [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Isabelle Veillette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.