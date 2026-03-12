U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment

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U.S. Army Pfc. Nasir Polite, a Soldier assigned to Ghost Platoon, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, does tests of the denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 12, 2026. The capability supported Ivy Sting 5 by feeding persistent surveillance into next generation command and control systems, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making abilities across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. James Robinson)