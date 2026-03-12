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    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment [Image 2 of 4]

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    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Cpl. James Robinson 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pfc. Nasir Polite, a Soldier assigned to Ghost Platoon, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, conduct movements and demonstrations of the denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 12, 2026. The capability supported Ivy Sting 5 by feeding persistent surveillance into next generation command and control systems, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making abilities across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. James Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 12:17
    Photo ID: 9565377
    VIRIN: 260312-A-AR064-3475
    Resolution: 5223x7831
    Size: 10.06 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment [Image 4 of 4], by CPL James Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment
    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment
    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment
    U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment

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    TAGS

    Fort Carson
    electronic warfare
    NCG2
    Ivy Sting 5

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