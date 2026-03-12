U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment

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U.S. Army Pfc. Nasir Polite, a Soldier assigned to Ghost Platoon, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks into a radio to provide communication of the denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 12, 2026. The capability supported Ivy Sting 5 by feeding persistent surveillance into next generation command and control systems, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making abilities across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. James Robinson)