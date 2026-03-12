U.S. Army Pfc. Nasir Polite, a Soldier assigned to Ghost Platoon, 4th Squadron, 10th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, speaks into a radio to provide communication of the denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment during Ivy Sting 5 on Fort Carson, Colorado, March 12, 2026. The capability supported Ivy Sting 5 by feeding persistent surveillance into next generation command and control systems, enhancing situational awareness and decision-making abilities across the battlefield. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. James Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 12:17
|Photo ID:
|9565383
|VIRIN:
|260312-A-AR064-2213
|Resolution:
|5464x8192
|Size:
|13.11 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Soldier perform tests on denied, degraded, intermittent, or limited equipment [Image 4 of 4], by CPL James Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.