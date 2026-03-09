(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE, GERMANY

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus and members of the Koblenz Army Music Corps, Das Heeresmusikkorps Koblenz, perform at the German-American Friendship Concert held at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 7, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the concert as a way to appreciate the German communities that have supported the U.S. military presence in the area for decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 07:21
    Photo ID: 9565025
    VIRIN: 260307-A-YK067-1476
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 14.37 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert [Image 24 of 24], by SGT Terry Vongsouthi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kaiserslautern
    German American Friendship
    German American Friendship Concert
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa Band and Chorus
    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz

