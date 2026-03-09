USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert

U.S. Army Col. Jeffery C. Higgins, Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz commander, and his daughter McKinlee deliver opening remarks at the German-American Friendship Concert held at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 7, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the concert as a way to appreciate the German communities that have supported the U.S. military presence in the area for decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 07:21
|Photo ID:
|9565021
|VIRIN:
|260307-A-YK067-1351
|Resolution:
|7957x5305
|Size:
|6.79 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
