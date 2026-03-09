USAG Rheinland-Pfalz celebrates decades of German-American friendship with spring concert

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petra Lessoing, host nation advisor for U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz, is awarded a token of appreciation for her dedication and hard work at the German-American Friendship Concert held at the Fruchthalle in Kaiserslautern, Germany, Mar. 7, 2026. U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz hosted the concert as a way to appreciate the German communities that have supported the U.S. military presence in the area for decades. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Terry Vongsouthi)