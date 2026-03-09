(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Pfc. Seung Pyo Shin 

    2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, verify equipment for their teams before movement to Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The movement of vehicles and personnel is a critical component of every training exercise, ensuring rotational forces can rapidly deploy for missions and maintain a "fight tonight" readiness posture. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Domilola Awe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 05:54
    Photo ID: 9564939
    VIRIN: 260310-A-NO397-5443
    Resolution: 5164x3447
    Size: 6.48 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Seung Pyo Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training
    2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    U.S. Army
    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery