2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training

U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, checks her equipment before movement to Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The movement of vehicles and personnel is a critical component of every training exercise, ensuring rotational forces can rapidly deploy for missions and maintain a "fight tonight" readiness posture. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Domilola Awe)