U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, attend a briefing before movement to Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The movement of vehicles and personnel is a critical component of every training exercise, ensuring rotational forces can rapidly deploy for missions and maintain a "fight tonight" readiness posture. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Domilola Awe)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.13.2026 05:50
|Photo ID:
|9564907
|VIRIN:
|260310-A-NO397-7462
|Resolution:
|5764x3848
|Size:
|7.42 MB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Seung Pyo Shin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.