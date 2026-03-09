2-2 SBCT conducts tactical movement and defense training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, attend a briefing before movement to Rodriguez Live Fire Complex as part of Freedom Shield 26 at Camp Casey, South Korea, Mar. 11, 2026. The movement of vehicles and personnel is a critical component of every training exercise, ensuring rotational forces can rapidly deploy for missions and maintain a "fight tonight" readiness posture. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Spc Domilola Awe)