(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers launch Zodiac boats into river [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Soldiers launch Zodiac boats into river

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ruth Harrington 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division and 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-US Combined Division, launch Zodiac boats into a river during Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea on March 13, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces as soldiers boat across to secure the far bank, enabling engineers to establish a bridge. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:05
    Photo ID: 9564903
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-UO335-1016
    Resolution: 6499x4333
    Size: 6.45 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers launch Zodiac boats into river [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ruth Harrington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Soldier pulls security next to a Zodiac
    Soldiers pull security in brush
    Soldiers launch Zodiac boats into river
    Soldiers paddle Zodiac boats
    Soldiers paddle Zodiac boats across the river

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2ID
    USARPAC
    Eighth Army
    USFK
    FreedomShield26

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery