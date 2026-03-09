(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers pull security in brush [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers pull security in brush

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Ruth Harrington 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Staff Sgt. Colton Meek and Spc. Clayton Sasamoto, bridge crewmembers with the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division, pull security before crossing a river during Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea on March 13, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces as soldiers boat across to secure the far bank, enabling engineers to establish a bridge. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 06:03
    Photo ID: 9564900
    VIRIN: 260312-Z-UO335-1010
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers pull security in brush [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Ruth Harrington, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    FreedomShield26

