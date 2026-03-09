Soldier pulls security next to a Zodiac

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Cole Wile, a bridge crewmember assigned to the 814th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 11th Engineer Battalion, 2nd Infantry Division/ROK-U.S. Combined Division, pulls security next to a Zodiac boat during Freedom Shield near Yeoncheon, South Korea on March 13, 2026. Bridging across complex terrain demonstrates interoperability between U.S. and ROK forces as soldiers boat across to secure the far bank, enabling engineers to establish a bridge. Freedom Shield is an annual combined exercise conducted in support of the ROK-U.S. Mutual Defense Treaty signed in 1953. This combined exercise highlights the ironclad commitment between the two nations to maintain a robust combined defense posture and to defend the people of the ROK and the United States from any threat or adversary. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Ruth Harrington)