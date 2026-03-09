Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Peri Salazar (right) is shown sitting beside her husband, two daughters, and their adopted military working dog, Blackjack, in honor of K9 Veterans Day. Every year on March 13, the Department of Defense (DOD) observes K9 Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of military working dogs (MWDs). The observance started in 1942 when the U.S. Army’s War Dog “K9 Corps” was launched to contribute to the World War II war effort. At the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel, MWDs are trained in a wide range of specialized tasks, including explosives and drug detection, tracking and apprehension, and patrol and protection. They also support missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Maj. Peri Salazar)