Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day

A Joint Base Pearl Harbor - Hickam Security Officer presents Dex, a military working dog (MWD), with his Certificate of Meritorious Service as he stands alongside Chief Master-at-Arms (MAC) Steven Barnaby during his retirement ceremony on Dec. 8, 2025. This photo is shared in Honor of K9 Veterans Day. Every year on March 13, the Department of Defense (DOD) observes K9 Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of MWDs. The observance started in 1942 when the U.S. Army’s War Dog “K9 Corps” was launched to contribute to the World War II war effort. At the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel, MWDs are trained in a wide range of specialized tasks, including explosives and drug detection, tracking and apprehension, and patrol and protection. They also support missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Chief Master-at-Arms Steven Barnaby)