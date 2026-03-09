(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Maj. Peri Salazar, a veterinarian Soldier stands alongside her husband and her adopted military working dog, Blackjack, in honor of K9 Veterans Day. Every year on March 13, the Department of Defense (DOD) observes K9 Veterans Day to honor the service and sacrifice of military working dogs (MWDs). The observance started in 1942 when the U.S. Army’s War Dog “K9 Corps” was launched to contribute to the World War II war effort.
    At the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) Kennel, MWDs are trained in a wide range of specialized tasks, including explosives and drug detection, tracking and apprehension, and patrol and protection. They also support missions for the President and Vice President of the United States. (U.S. Navy photo courtesy of Maj. Peri Salazar)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 02:32
    Photo ID: 9564751
    VIRIN: 260312-N-N0246-5256
    Resolution: 1641x2283
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day
    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Service of Hawaii-based Military Working Dogs on K9 Veterans Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery