    III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5]

    III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    03.13.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing     

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Forces Japan, gives a speech recognizing Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, for their hard work at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 13, 2026. Lt. General Turner visited VMFA-232 to present awards to Marines for their dedication to the mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2026
    Date Posted: 03.13.2026 01:25
    Photo ID: 9564556
    VIRIN: 260312-M-FE306-1151
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Donald Dugger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Devils
    MAG12
    Unit Deployment Program
    USINDOPACOM
    leadership
    recognition

