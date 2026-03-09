: III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Forces Japan, gives a speech recognizing Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, for their hard work at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 13, 2026. Lt. General Turner visited VMFA-232 to present awards to Marines for their dedication to the mission in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)