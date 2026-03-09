: III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Forces Japan, shakes hands with Cpl. Amber Figueroa, an aviation operations specialist, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 13, 2026. Lt. General Turner visited VMFA-232to present awards to Marines for their dedication to the mission in the Indo-Pacific. Turner is a native of Maryland and Taylor is a native of Washington D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)