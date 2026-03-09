: III MEF Commanding General visits MCAS Iwakuni

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Celia Ralph, an aviation intelligence specialists, with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 232, Marine Aircraft Group 12, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, shakes hands with Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, the commanding general of III Marine Expeditionary Force and commander of Marine Forces Japan, after receiving a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, March 13, 2026. Lt. General Turner visited VMFA-232 to present awards to Marines for their dedication to the mission in the Indo-Pacific. Turner is a native of Maryland and Ralph is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Donald Dugger)