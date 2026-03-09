BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Ayden Gonzalez, 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit electrical and environmental journeyman, closes the door of a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. The 909th AMU’s efforts ensure U.S. and allied forces can rely on Kadena’s refueling capability to project power and sustain operations across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)