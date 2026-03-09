(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise [Image 6 of 7]

    BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.11.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit place engine covers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2025. The 909h AMU’s mission is vital to maintaining U.S. and allied presence throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 23:25
    Photo ID: 9564420
    VIRIN: 260312-F-WJ150-1204
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.23 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    freeandopenindopacific
    PACAF
    BM26
    BEVERLYMIDNIGHT26

