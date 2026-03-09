BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit place engine covers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2025. The 909h AMU’s mission is vital to maintaining U.S. and allied presence throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)