U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit place engine covers on a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2025. The 909h AMU’s mission is vital to maintaining U.S. and allied presence throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 23:25
|Photo ID:
|9564420
|VIRIN:
|260312-F-WJ150-1204
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.23 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Karina Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.