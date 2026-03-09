BM26: 909th AMU balances real world operations during exercise

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guide a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. The 909th AMU maintainers sustained real-world aircraft maintenance operations while simultaneously supporting BM26. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez) see less | View Image Page

Photo By Airman 1st Class Karina Lopez | U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit guide a KC-135...... read more read more

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan -- U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 909th Aircraft Maintenance Unit recovered a KC-135 Stratotanker during a USAF-led operational exercise Beverly Midnight 26 at Kadena Air Base, Japan, March 12, 2026. While supporting the exercise, maintainers with the 909th AMU continued real-worldaircraftmaintenance operations, enabling the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to sustain Kadena’s refueling mission across the Indo-Pacific.

During the exercise, maintainers balanced simulated contingency operations with the demands of daily aircraft generation, ensuring Kadena’s tanker fleet remained ready to support operational missions. The maintenance team conducted a real-world aircraft recovery, which includes positioning the aircraft in its designated parking spot, attaching a tow vehicle and ensuring all engines and systems are properly shut down.

“Our airframe is like an aerial gas station,” said Airman 1st Class Cecil Forest, a 909th AMU electrical and environmental apprentice. “The faster we can get these tankers in the air, the quicker we can support the mission.”

Throughout BM26, the 909th AMU worked alongside the 909th Air Refueling Squadron to maintain operational tempo while participating in exercise scenarios designed to test readiness in a contested environment. The ability to generate aircraft while simultaneously participating in training events demonstrated the unit’s capability to adapt and sustain operations under demanding conditions.

“This exercise has helped ourAirmenquickly adapt and step into certain roles when needed,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Josh Ballard, 909th AMU noncommissioned officer in charge of electrical and environmental systems. “The most rewarding part has been seeing younger Airmen not just handle the pace ofoperations, butexcel in their duties.”

The 909th AMU plays a critical role inmaintainingU.S. and allied presence throughout the Indo-Pacific by ensuring the 909th Air Refueling Squadron can provide reliable aerial refueling support to fighters, bombers and mobilityaircraftoperatingacross the region.

Exercise BM26providesan opportunity for Kadena Air Base units to test their ability to generate airpower whilemaintainingreal-world mission requirements. For the 909th AMU and 909th ARS, balancing operational demands with exercise participation reinforced the teamwork and technicalexpertiserequiredto keep Kadena’s tanker fleetmission ready.