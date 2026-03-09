(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort

    CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.07.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    CW5 Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the District of Columbia National Guard, stands for a photograph with CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman, Construction and Facilities Engineer (120A) for the D.C. National Guard, at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., March 7, 2025. The D.C. National Guard’s Command Chief Warrant Officer is dedicated to recruiting the most talented and skilled Warrant Officers to join the ranks of the DCNG Capital Cohort. By identifying and mentoring top-tier professionals from across the nation, the CCWO helps ensure the organization is equipped with the technical expertise and leadership required to succeed in evolving missions. The D.C. National Guard remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence, modernization, and innovation that attracts the best and brightest, strengthening the organization’s ability to Protect the Capital and Defend the Nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 03.07.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 15:49
    Photo ID: 9563832
    VIRIN: 260307-F-PL327-2207
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.43 MB
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort [Image 2 of 2], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort
    CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort

