CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman joins the Capital Cohort

CW5 Robert W. Gibson, Command Chief Warrant Officer (CCWO) for the District of Columbia National Guard, stands for a photograph with CW2 Brandon J.F. Hickman, Construction and Facilities Engineer (120A) for the D.C. National Guard, at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C., March 7, 2025. The D.C. National Guard’s Command Chief Warrant Officer is dedicated to recruiting the most talented and skilled Warrant Officers to join the ranks of the DCNG Capital Cohort. By identifying and mentoring top-tier professionals from across the nation, the CCWO helps ensure the organization is equipped with the technical expertise and leadership required to succeed in evolving missions. The D.C. National Guard remains committed to fostering a culture of excellence, modernization, and innovation that attracts the best and brightest, strengthening the organization’s ability to Protect the Capital and Defend the Nation. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)