Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Operations Support Squadron, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 climb aboard an MV-22B Osprey at Bullard’s Bay Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. The Marine Corps’ MV-22B Osprey provides day and night, all-weather assault support, transporting combat troops and equipment during expeditionary, joint or combined operations, capabilities that were demonstrated during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)