(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

    YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 9th Operations Support Squadron, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron and U.S. Marines from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364 climb aboard an MV-22B Osprey at Bullard’s Bay Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. The Marine Corps’ MV-22B Osprey provides day and night, all-weather assault support, transporting combat troops and equipment during expeditionary, joint or combined operations, capabilities that were demonstrated during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9563344
    VIRIN: 260210-F-IE966-1607
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.14 MB
    Location: YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration
    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery