Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

U.S. Marines assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, prepare to land a MV-22B Osprey for rescue at Bullard’s Bar Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. The Marine Corps’ MV-22B Osprey provides day and night, all-weather assault support, transporting combat troops and equipment during expeditionary, joint or combined operations, capabilities that were demonstrated during the training exercise. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)