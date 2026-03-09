Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Evan Lake, aviation intelligence officer, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Taylor Bussick, executive officer, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, fire a flare at Bullard's Bar Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. Marines and Airmen from Beale Air Force Base participated in a combat search and rescue training exercise in which a simulated downed aircrew contacted a U-2 Dragon Lady via survival radio, prompting two Marine MV-22B Ospreys to recover the pilots. The exercise is designed to enhance joint force readiness and interoperability during casualty evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)