Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Evan Lake, aviation intelligence officer, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Taylor Bussick, executive officer, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, fire a flare at Bullard's Bar Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. Marines and Airmen from Beale Air Force Base participated in a combat search and rescue training exercise in which a simulated downed aircrew contacted a U-2 Dragon Lady via survival radio, prompting two Marine MV-22B Ospreys to recover the pilots. The exercise is designed to enhance joint force readiness and interoperability during casualty evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)
02.10.2026
03.12.2026
|9563343
|260210-F-IE966-1584
|5036x3351
|3.15 MB
YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
|1
|0
