    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

    Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration

    YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana 

    9th Reconnaissance Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps 1st Lt. Evan Lake, aviation intelligence officer, left, and U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Taylor Bussick, executive officer, both assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 364, fire a flare at Bullard's Bar Quarry, Yuba County, California, Feb. 10, 2026. Marines and Airmen from Beale Air Force Base participated in a combat search and rescue training exercise in which a simulated downed aircrew contacted a U-2 Dragon Lady via survival radio, prompting two Marine MV-22B Ospreys to recover the pilots. The exercise is designed to enhance joint force readiness and interoperability during casualty evacuation operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chelsea Arana)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 13:56
    Photo ID: 9563343
    VIRIN: 260210-F-IE966-1584
    Resolution: 5036x3351
    Size: 3.15 MB
    Location: YUBA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beale AFB Hosts Combat Rescue Exercise to Enhance Joint Force Integration, by SrA Chelsea Arana, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

