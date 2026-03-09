HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Henning, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, performs a 12-mile ruck march with 35-pound rucksacks. The event assesses the physical strength and endurance of HHC Soldiers. Following the march, the U.S. Soldier participates in a land navigation class to refine skills in route planning, compass use, and distance measurement, as they prepare for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition in Germany. at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)