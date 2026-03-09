(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby [Image 13 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Sgt. Benjamin Henning, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, performs a 12-mile ruck march with 35-pound rucksacks. The event assesses the physical strength and endurance of HHC Soldiers. Following the march, the U.S. Soldier participates in a land navigation class to refine skills in route planning, compass use, and distance measurement, as they prepare for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition in Germany. at Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9563051
    VIRIN: 260311-A-II094-1133
    Resolution: 3600x5408
    Size: 3.22 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby [Image 13 of 13], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHC
    Headquarters and Headquarters Company
    Camp Darby
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery