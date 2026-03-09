(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby [Image 11 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    03.10.2026

    Photo by Elena Baladelli 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    A U.S. Army soldier, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, utilizes a compass to ascertain her position in the forest, during a land navigation activity. The Soldiers refine technical skills in route planning, compass usage, and distance measurement during the session, which concludes a training day that began with a 12-mile ruck march to evaluate physical endurance. The training is held in preparation for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition in Germany. Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 11:55
    Photo ID: 9563046
    VIRIN: 260311-A-II094-1131
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 8.14 MB
    Location: LIVORNO, IT
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby [Image 13 of 13], by Elena Baladelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby
    HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    HHC
    Headquarters and Headquarters Company
    Camp Darby
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery