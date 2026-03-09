HHC Soldiers train for the Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Camp Darby

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Italy, prepare their positions to monitor activity, during a land navigation. In this exercise, the Soldiers refine technical skills in route planning, compass usage, and distance measurement this session, concludes a training day that began with a 12-mile ruck march to evaluate physical endurance. The training is held in preparation for the upcoming Best Warrior Competition in Germany. Camp Darby, Italy, March 11, 2026. (U.S. Army photo by Elena Baladelli)