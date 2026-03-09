2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, recites the Firefighter’s Prayer at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The Firefighter’s Prayer is recited at the end of the memorial every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)