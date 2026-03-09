(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

    2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, recites the Firefighter’s Prayer at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The Firefighter’s Prayer is recited at the end of the memorial every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9563050
    VIRIN: 260306-F-CK819-1089
    Resolution: 3531x2352
    Size: 2.15 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    17th Training Wing
    312th Training Squadron
    memorial
    Firefighter

