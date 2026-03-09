U.S. Air Force Capt. Robert Joiner, 17th Training Wing chaplain, recites the Firefighter’s Prayer at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The Firefighter’s Prayer is recited at the end of the memorial every year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9563050
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-CK819-1089
|Resolution:
|3531x2352
|Size:
|2.15 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial
