U.S. Tech. Sgt. Daniel Merritt, 312th Training Squadron instructor, rings the ceremonial bell during the final call at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The ringing of a bell is a tradition that harks back to the earliest days of firefighting tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2026
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9563038
|VIRIN:
|260306-F-CK819-1038
|Resolution:
|2820x1878
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial
