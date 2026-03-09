2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Tech. Sgt. Daniel Merritt, 312th Training Squadron instructor, rings the ceremonial bell during the final call at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. The ringing of a bell is a tradition that harks back to the earliest days of firefighting tradition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)