U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nalley, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. Nalley spoke on the importance of each honoree added to the memorial and how they personified “Service before self” as firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)
2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial
