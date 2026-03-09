(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

    2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus 

    17th Training Wing

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Nalley, 312th Training Squadron senior enlisted leader, speaks at the annual Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Texas, Mar. 6, 2026. Nalley spoke on the importance of each honoree added to the memorial and how they personified “Service before self” as firefighters. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brian Lummus)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2026
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:01
    Photo ID: 9563047
    VIRIN: 260306-F-CK819-1084
    Resolution: 3668x2443
    Size: 1.76 MB
    Location: GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Department of War Fallen Firefighter Memorial, by SrA Brian Lummus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

