A photo illustration showing U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randi Griffith, 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron tactical response force member, posing in uniform and boxing gear at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Feb. 27, 2026. Griffith is a nationally competitive boxer who competed in Silver Gloves, Junior Olympic and USA Boxing national-level tournaments. (U.S Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Anthony Ramey)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2026 12:04
|Photo ID:
|9563049
|VIRIN:
|260227-F-BW268-1001
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
This work, Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anthony Ramey, identified by DVIDS
