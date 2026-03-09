(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready [Image 2 of 2]

    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anthony Ramey 

    Minot Air Force Base

    A photo illustration showing U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randi Griffith, 91st Missile Security Operation Squadron tactical response force member, posing in uniform and boxing gear at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, Feb. 27, 2026. Griffith is a nationally competitive boxer who competed in Silver Gloves, Junior Olympic and USA Boxing national-level tournaments. (U.S Air Force photo illustration by Airman 1st Class Anthony Ramey)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.12.2026 12:04
    Photo ID: 9563049
    VIRIN: 260227-F-BW268-1001
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.97 MB
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    This work, Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready [Image 2 of 2], by A1C Anthony Ramey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Forged in the ring: How boxing keeps a defender mission ready

    Buddy Check Challenge Trophy Strengthens Wingman Culture at Minot AFB

